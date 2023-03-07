Geno Smith has officially cashed out on his breakout season. He earned a three-year contract worth up to $105 million with the Seattle Seahawks. Although the veteran quarterback is not guaranteed to be the franchise guy in the short-term future, he remains in Seattle and gives them a splendid option to play under center for the next few seasons.

The details of Smith’s contract, as reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, show that the deal is a steal for Seattle. With the way it is set up with guaranteed money and incentives, Seattle has plenty of possibilities as they look to become a regular in the playoffs once again.

Geno Smith’s fully guaranteed money

“The Seahawks’ deal with Geno Smith has a base value of $25 million per season (three years, $75 million) with $40 million fully guaranteed at signing, sources say,” Garafolo writes. “Smith will earn $28 million in the first year of the deal. He has $30 million in incentives.”

The frontloaded structure of Smith’s contract gets him money sooner rather than later, which rewards him immediately for his Pro Bowl season and gives the Seahawks some flexibility for future years. Plus, it makes the contract easier to trade away if they decide to move on from him.

Seahawks’ draft plans

Armed with the fifth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Seahawks are still looking into the possibility of drafting a quarterback. The crop of quarterbacks is promising this year and Seattle is in prime position to take one of Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson or Will Levis. They have the draft ammo (picks no. 20, 38, 53, 84 and more) to trade up and add more young talent.