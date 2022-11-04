Geno Smith blasts haters, ‘didn’t get this good over one offseason’

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has looked like a star this season. But the veteran quarterback has always known that he was capable of reaching these levels.

The NFL as a whole has been shocked by the sudden eruption of Smith. He has led the Seahawks to a 5-3 record and they are currently first in the NFC West. On their way to this success, the offense has been among the most dominant in the NFL.

Smith himself has proven to be a leader for this young team. He has thrown for 1,924 yards, 13 touchdowns, and just three interceptions this season. He ranks in the top five in all of the stats. Along with this, he has a QBR of 66.6, which is the fourth-best in the NFL.

On Thursday, Smith spoke about the success that he has found this season. During the conversation, he acknowledged that this didn’t just come together over the season.

Via ESPN’s Brady Henderson:

“I didn’t just get this good throughout one offseason. I think that’s mostly narrative and a lot of that stuff is media driven, but when it comes down to me, people where I’m from know who I am. West Virginia, I just got inducted into the [school’s] hall of fame, so people in college football know who I am. The New York Jets as well, the Giants, the Chargers, and Seattle. So people have continued to let me know that if I just keep working hard that things will happen for you, and that’s what I did.”

Smith has proven to be a resilient force in the NFL. After winning the starting job over Drew Lock, he has shown no signs of looking back.

At 32 years old, Smith is now playing the best football of his professional career. He has managed to reach an elite level with this Seahawks team.