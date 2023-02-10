Heading into the 2022 campaign, many believed that Geno Smith’s NFL career would once again consist of him being a backup. But instead, he earned that Seattle Seahawks starting job, and ultimately played the best football of his career.

While leading the Seahawks to a 9-8 record and a trip to the playoffs, Smith stuffed the stat sheet.

Over 17 games, Geno Smith threw for 4,282 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and just 11 interceptions. On the ground, he added 366 rushing yards and one touchdown.

Now following the end of the 2022 campaign, Geno Smith has earned arguably the biggest award of his professional career.

During the NFL Honors award show, Geno Smith was named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.

This story is just getting written. ✍️@GenoSmith3 is your Comeback Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/FI1Uhb0ws8 — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) February 10, 2023

In winning the award, Smith beat out several of the NFL’s most explosive players. This includes both San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley. All three players earned first-place votes.

Other players received votes including Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham, Giants center Nick Gates, Detriot Lions quarterback Jared Goff, and Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt.

But ultimately it was Geno Smith who took home the award. He now heads into the offseason in the search of a new contract. And it appears that both he and the Seahawks could be working towards a new deal.

During the season, it looked as though the Seahawks have a strong foundation in place. With elite talent on both sides of the ball, they are a team built to win now. If they are looking to be competitive once again next season, it could make sense to bring back the comeback player of the year.