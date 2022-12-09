By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

These are the critical weeks in the Fantasy Football season as late moves can determine playoff positions in a majority of leagues. The Seattle Seahawks may represent fertile ground for those managers who are looking for an under-the-radar running back. Our suggestion is backup Travis Homer.

We’ll get the injury report soon, but there was no sign of RBs Ken Walker III or DeeJay Dallas at the start of today’s Seahawks practice. Both sat out yesterday. Travis Homer, limited yesterday, was in warmups (jersey rolled up). S Ryan Neal (26) was off to the side watching. pic.twitter.com/OaKzUGiLWB — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) December 9, 2022

While it may be something of a longshot, Homer seems likely to get an opportunity when the Seahawks host the Carolina Panthers in Week 14. Kenneth Walker has not participated in practice this week because of an ankle strain suffered in last week’s game against the Rams.

Backup DeeJay Dallas also has an ankle injury, and he has not played in either of Seattle’s last two games.

Meanwhile, Travis Homer has has knee issues of his own. However, he seems the likely choice to be in head coach Pete Carroll’s starting lineup since he was a full participant in Thursday’s practice session. The Seahawks are likely to offer further information on Friday because Walker’s status should be updated after the practice session.

Travis Homer has seen limited action this season, carrying the ball 9 times for 43 yards. He is averaging 4.8 yard per carry and his longest run is 7 yards.

Walker has emerged as an excellent option during his rookie year, carrying the ball 138 times for 649 yards and scoring 9 touchdowns, with a long run of 74 yards. Walker’s greatest strength is his explosive speed, and unless he makes a dramatic recovery, his ankle strain is likely to prevent him from using that special ability.

The Seahawks (7-5) are fighting for a playoff spot in the NFC, and a home game against the struggling Panthers (4-8) represents an excellent chance for a victory.