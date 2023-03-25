Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is living it up right now. After a bounce-back season in 2022, the veteran signal-caller was awarded with a big-money extension earlier this offseason.

However, good fortune doesn’t stop trolls from being trolls. Smith found this out on Friday when a fan tried clowning him on Twitter after Smith mentioned reading coverages.

Your 43 INT worthy throws certainly shows your mastery of reading coverages 😂😂 — Dan (@Dan_Winiarski) March 24, 2023

Smith took the shot in stride and shot back himself. He quote-tweeted the above tweet, calling INT-worthy throws “not a real stat.”

The idea of an INT-worthy throw likely stems from Pro Football Focus and its grading system. PFF tracks what they call big-time throws and turnover-worthy throws, regardless of whether they resulted in a completion, turnover, or incompletion.

PFF says there are two ways for a quarterback to commit a turnover-worthy throw. Throw a ball with a high likelihood of being picked off, or do a terrible job of taking care of the football.

Smith had an incredible season in 2022 in any event. The Seahawks quarterback threw a career-high 30 touchdowns and threw for a career-high 4282 passing yards. He helped lead the Seahawks into the playoffs, as well.

It was a remarkable season after years of being a bit of a journeyman. The veteran Seahawks quarterback joined the NFL in 2013 when the New York Jets selected him in the second round.

After four years with the Jets, Smith signed with the New York Giants in 2017. He spent one season there before signing with the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.

Smith spent two seasons with the Seahawks prior to becoming the team’s starter. Seattle traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos last March, paving the way for Smith to take over under center.