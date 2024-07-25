The Seattle Seahawks enter the 2024 season with a renewed sense of optimism. After a decade under the leadership of Pete Carroll, the team transitioned to Mike Macdonald as head coach. While the old era may be over, the Seahawks boast a talented young core with playoff aspirations. However, their success hinges not just on established stars like DK Metcalf, but on the unexpected emergence of a hidden weapon: rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

The Seahawks So Far

New coach Mike Macdonald is one of the rising stars in his profession and should have an immediate impact on a Seahawks defense that hasn't been up to snuff the past few seasons. Remember that they had 5.5 yards allowed per play, ranking among the worst last season. Geno Smith has proved to be an effective starting quarterback, and receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba's sophomore season should offer a chance to diversify the passing game moving forward.

Of course, Macdonald has historically been a fantastic defensive coordinator in the NFL. His credibility and competency in that regard are without question. However, he is now in charge of the Seahawks' entire operation, and his offensive coordinator for 2024 (Ryan Grubb) has never coached in the NFL. We will find out in a hurry how quickly these two can adapt to new roles.

The Seahawks' two offensive tackles are also important parts of its young core moving forward. Left tackle Charles Cross ranked 33rd among 69 qualifying tackles in pass rush win rate last season and 39th (among 64) in 2022. And although right tackle Abraham Lucas did not qualify for the rankings because of injuries last season, he was 17th in 2022.

The receiver corps will also be crucial for the Seahawks in 2024. Most eyes will be on Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but young gun Smith-Njigba could turn some heads.

Here we'll look at three underrated Seattle Seahawks players who could break out in the 2024 NFL season.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR

When you’re a rookie behind Lockett and Metcalf, it’s a challenge to shine. However, Jaxon Smith-Njigba had his moments last season. Now, as he heads into Year 2 with the Seahawks, those around the league are bullish on the former Ohio State Buckeye. More opportunities should come his way in 2024, allowing him to realize his full potential.

The majority of his snaps in 2023 came in the slot when compared to wide (456 vs. 214). In only one game out of the 16 he played did he line up more on the outside than on the inside. Completing his numbers, he had 90 targets for 63 receptions, 628 yards, and 4 TDs. He earned 29 first downs, forced six missed tackles, and gave his Seahawks QB a 95 rating when targeted.

JSN was projected to be a slot-only player coming into the NFL and would not be a deep threat. That said, he produced very well as an outside receiver. This is excellent since in the NFL you have to find ways to keep your opponent guessing.

That said, one of the first negative surprises was Smith-Njigba's drops. At Ohio State, he was synonymous with safety, but he had 8 drops in his first NFL season. He was the fourth-worst receiver in that category.

Bigger Role?

Selected 20th last spring, Smith-Njigba is the highest-drafted receiver of the John Schneider era. Additionally, he was the first wideout off the board in the 2023 draft. Considering he fractured his wrist in the preseason, Smith-Njigba had a decent rookie season. He even had game-winners against the Browns and Eagles. Because of his draft status, it is expected that he’ll be even more productive in Year 2.

Smith-Njigba ranked seventh among first-year players in target percentage. Puka Nacua and Zay Flowers were the top target-getters on their teams, and guys like Sam LaPorta, Josh Downs, and Rashee Rice were the No. 2 options on their squads. Jordan Addison began the season as a third option but was elevated for nearly two months because of injuries to Justin Jefferson. As far as being a third option goes, Smith-Njigba was about as productive as one could reasonably expect in his first year.

For Smith-Njigba to take a leap in his sophomore season, he’ll probably have to supplant Tyler Lockett as the 1B to DK Metcalf’s 1A. Remember that even on the best offenses, there are only so many targets to go around. The primary argument for rearranging the pecking order would be Smith-Njigba’s ability to generate yards after the catch. His YAC average of 5.8 yards ranked 11th among receivers. That was tied with Miami’s Jaylen Waddle. If teams commit to keeping a lid on the defense to prevent Metcalf and Lockett from winning over the top, there’s value in devoting more targets to an underneath option who can stress the defense in other ways.

Looking Ahead

Despite these uncertainties, Smith-Njigba's potential is undeniable. His talent, coupled with a favorable situation in Seattle, suggests he could be the missing piece the Seahawks need to push themselves back into the playoffs. If he thrives, the Seahawks' offense could surprise many. He could help propel them towards a successful season. However, if he struggles, their offensive limitations could be exposed, leaving their playoff hopes hanging in the balance. The pressure is on. However, Jaxon Smith-Njigba has the talent and opportunity to become a star for the Seahawks, potentially making or breaking their 2024 season.