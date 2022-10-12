Geno Smith’s incredible stat will make Seahawks fans miss Russell Wilson even less

When the Seattle Seahawks traded away Russell Wilson this past offseason, there were concerns about their immediate future. The move signified a rebuild, but there were a lot of questions on who’ll take over as QB1 with their long-time signal-caller gone. Geno Smith eventually won the starting job, and it couldn’t have been any better for the franchise.

Smith has been great for the Seahawks so far as he continues to show everyone how he got the starting nod as QB. Even better, he is outshining Wilson who continues to have a hard time adjusting with the Denver Broncos.

As Scott Barrett of Fantasy Points pointed out, Wilson used to rank in the Top 5 in completion percentage over expectation in all of his 10 seasons with the Seahawks. This 2022 campaign, Smith is leading all QBs in the category while Wilson ranks 17th now.

With Seattle, Russell Wilson ranked top-5 in completion percentage over expectation in all 10 NFL seasons. No other QB came close over this stretch. In 2022, Geno Smith leads all QBs in completion percentage over expectation (+9.1%). Russell Wilson ranks 17th (-1.3%) — Scott Barrett (@ScottBarrettDFB) October 11, 2022

That’s certainly a massive drop from where Russell Wilson was. But more than that, it’s a huge testament to the work Geno Smith has put in to be where he is today.

The Seahawks are only 2-3 on the season despite Smith’s heroics, but there is a lot of football left and they still have a fighting chance. Seattle is actually tied with the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals record-wise, while the San Francisco 49ers are just ahead by one win at 3-2.

With the way Smith is playing, it’s not wrong for the Seahawks to dream big even amid a rebuilding season.