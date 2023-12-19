Jaxon Smith-Njigba, a Seahawks Monday Night Football hero.

The Seattle Seahawks pulled off a stunning upset of the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night at home, thanks in large part to the heroics of Drew Lock and Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the clutch. Together, Lock and Smith-Njigba delivered the game-winning touchdown to lead Seattle to a 20-17 victory.

DREW LOCK TO JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA FOR THE LEAD 🤯pic.twitter.com/n7kbDpxRhs — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 19, 2023

With just under a minute to go in the fourth quarter and with the Seahawks trailing the Eagles by four points while on a third-and-10 situation, Lock threw a prayer to the rookie wideout, who then secured the ball as he barged into the end zone to put Seattle in front.

With that one catch, Smith-Njigba got everyone losing their mind on social media.

“Drew Lock to Jaxon Smith Njigba on a 10 play 92 yard drive to go up with 28 seconds left against the Eagles in the rain. What a moment,” said @BostonConnr.

“Just a ridiculous throw and catch by Drew Lock and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Seahawks go 92 yards in 10 plays, and lead 20-17 with 28 seconds left,” a stunned Albert Breer posted on X.

The Eagles still got the ball back after that touchdown but Seahawks safety Julian Love foiled Philadelphia's plan to pull off a miracle by intercepting a Jalen Hurts pass intended for A.J. Brown.

Smith-Njigba finished the contest with 48 receiving yards and a touchdown on four catches and four targets, while Lock, who started in lieu of the hurting Geno Smith, went 22/33 for 208 passing yards with zero interceptions.

The win increased the Seahawks' chances of making the playoffs, as they improved to 7-7 with a meeting with the Tennessee Titans on the road ahead in Week 16.