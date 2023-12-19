Carroll has a decision to make with Smith dealing with a groin injury and Lock leading the team to a stunning win over the Eagles on MNF.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith missed Seattle's Monday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles due to a strained groin.

In his absence Drew Lock stepped up and pulled off a miracle for the Seahawks.

With 33 seconds remaining in regulation and the Seahawks trailing the Eagles 17-13, Lock got the job done with an epic 29-yard touchdown pass to Jaxson Smith-Njigba in the right corner of the end zone.

The 27-year-old signal-caller, starting in place of the injured Smith, made a 10-play, 92-yard drive happen in less than 90 seconds. The Seahawks were rightfully rewarded for refusing to give up, and in the process kept their postseason hopes alive.

With the Seahawks facing the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, head coach Pete Carroll revealed his decision at quarterback, according to Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune:

“Pete Carroll says of Geno Smith is healthy this coming week he will start over Drew Lock Sunday at Tennessee. That’s what the #Seahawks expect, that Smith will be able to start because he didn’t play on his strained groin tonight.”

With the win on Monday, the Seahawks moved to 7-7 on the season. Hopefully for Seattle fans, a healthy Geno Smith can lead them to victory over Tennessee as they continue to march toward a playoff spot. Of course, if Smith is unable to go, Lock has shown himself to be a capable starter in his limited playing time this season.

After the win over the Eagles, Lock made an effort to hold back his emotions. “It's been a long time. I'm just blessed with a great group of guys with a great city and a great coaching staff, and it's just awesome,” Drew Lock said while holding some emotions in after the Seahawks pulled off the win.