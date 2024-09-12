Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker had a monster day in the Seahawks' Week 1 victory over the Denver Broncos, racking up 103 yards on 20 carries with one touchdown on the ground. However, he left the game late in the second half with an oblique injury.

Walker's status for the Seahawks' Week 2 clash with the New England Patriots is now in question due to the injury, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker did not practice today due to an oblique injury,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Walker will have two more chances to practice on Thursday and Friday before the Seahawks head out to New England for the meeting between 1-0 teams. He is currently listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

Walker set the tone for the Seahawks offense in the second half on Sunday after a dismal first half that saw them give up two safeties. However, once Walker got going on the ground, it unlocked space for the rest of the offense to thrive. His 23-yard touchdown scamper early in the third quarter gave the Seahawks a lead that they would not relinquish.

If Walker can't go on Sunday in New England, backup running back Zach Charbonnet would presumably get a majority of the workload in offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb's backfield. Charbonnet has filled in admirably for Walker before, and has been impressive when called upon. He is a physical, between the tackles runner that fits the identity Seattle is trying to form under Mike Macdonald.

Charbonnet also flashed his skills as a receiver on Sunday, reeling in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith in the fourth quarter. All indications are that the UCLA product can handle business in all phases of the game if Walker is forced to sit out, but the Seahawks will will miss Walker's combination of speed and power if he is unavailable.