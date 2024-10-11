The Seattle Seahawks have fallen back to Earth. Seattle was riding high through the first three weeks of the 2024 NFL season, going undefeated. However, the Seahawks have now dropped three straight games after losing 36-24 on Thursday Night Football against the 49ers.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald did not mince words when talking about his team's recent performances after the game.

“Message to the team is we have the people in the building with our players, our coaches, to become a really good football team,” Macdonald said, per Curtis Crabtree of FOX 13 Seattle. “And right now we're coming up short.”

Macdonald continued by claiming that Seattle is not doing the things that good football teams do to win games.

“We're just not doing the things that good football teams do to win football games, and so we're going to attack it,” Macdonald said, per The Associated Press. “We're going to take a breather here and really go back and dissect the heck out of this thing.”

It should not be a huge surprise to see the Seahawks encounter some adversity. They've had a tough stretch of opponents (Lions, Giants, 49ers) over the past three games. Mike Macdonald is also a first-year head coach, which always includes some growing pains.

The Seahawks will get a long weekend before traveling to Atlanta to take on the Falcons in Week 7.

Recapping Seahawks brutal divisional loss against 49ers on Thursday Night Football

Thursday Night Football was a tale of two halves.

The 49ers dominated the first half, entering halftime with a score of 16-3. San Francisco was in complete control of the game early and even scored quickly out of halftime to make it 23-3. However, the Seahawks were not ready to give up. On the ensuing kickoff, Laviska Shenault Jr. returned it all the way for a 97-yard touchdown. This play kickstarted the Seahawks, who would score 21 of their 24 points in the second half.

Seattle desperately needed plays like this from Shenault Jr., because they struggled to move the ball on the ground against the 49ers. In fact, the Seahawks ran the ball 20 times for only 52 yards and a touchdown. That includes 14 carries for 32 years from Kenneth Walker III. That is not good enough to get the job done against the class of the NFC.

Seahawks safety Rayshawn Jenkins said that he is not frustrated just yet. He believes that Seattle has enough talent to turn things around.

“We have the right guys in the room to get the job done. We just really have to be real and accountable,” Jenkins said. “And as long as we do that, we should be OK. But it has to happen sooner than later.”

The Seahawks are still in the mix in the NFC West at 3-3, but they will need to start logging some wins very soon.