By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The Seattle Seahawks will be shorthanded when they travel to Kansas City Saturday for their Week 16 game, as leading receiver Tyler Lockett (hand) will not be able to play.

However, head coach Pete Carroll said he didn’t think Lockett would be able to play the following week when the Seahawks host the New York Jets. He said it would be “miraculous” if Lockett can play in that game following surgery on his injured hand.

Carroll also reported that Lockett’s surgeons actually thought that the receiver has a chance at performing in that Week 17 game.

Lockett is Seattle’s leading receiver in 2022, having caught 78 passes for 964 yards and 8 touchdowns. He has been targeted 108 times this season by quarterback Geno Smith. The quarterback has also featured DK Metcalf, who is second on the team with 79 receptions for 924 yards and 6 touchdowns.

With Tyler Lockett on the sidelines, Metcalf will taken on an even bigger role with the Seahawks, and so will running back Kenneth Walker III. The rookie from Michigan State leads the Seahawks with 696 rushing yards, a 4.64 yards per carry average and 9 touchdowns. Carroll said that Walker will be in the lineup this week and described his ankle and back injuries as “minor.”

The Seahawks bring a 7-7 record into their game with the Chiefs, and while they are in second place in the NFC West, they are on the outside of the NFC playoff structure.

The Washington Commanders currently have the No. 7 and final spot with a 7-6-1 record, putting them 1/2 game ahead of the Seahawks.