By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett went under the knife Monday to repair a hand injury, and according to Pete Carroll, there’s a possibility that the star wideout will be back in action in Week 17 (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk).

“We feel very good about him coming back quickly,” Carroll said, via video from Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “There’s a chance [he could miss only one game], yes. . . . That sounds crazy, miraculous, but they secured it in a way that they know he can already start moving his hand and stuff like that. So we’ll see what happens.”

Lockett sustained the hand injury in the Seahawks’ Week 15 21-13 home loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Since that game was on a Thursday, Lockett had a few more days to recuperate from the injury than if he sustained it during a Sunday. Against the 49ers, Lockett led the Seahawks with a total of 68 receiving yards on seven catches and nine targets. He was not able to find the end zone, however, snapping his six-game touchdown streak. On the season, Lockett is leading the Seahawks with 964 receiving yards to go with eight touchdown catches on 78 receptions.

With Lockett not expected to play in Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs on the road this coming Saturday, the Seahawks will rely mostly on DK Metcalf downfield, with tight end Noah Fant likely to get an expanded role in Seattle’s passing attack that is ranked fifth in the NFL so far this season with an average of 241.5 yards per game.