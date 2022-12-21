By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

As Geno Smith and the Seahawks gear up to take on the Chiefs, Seattle’s quarterback garnished a lot of praise from Kansas City’s head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. While they will be enemies on the field in Week 16, it doesn’t mean Reid and Mahomes see Smith as an easy matchup.

At a Tuesday press conference, Reid and Mahomes spoke about Smith’s growth as a quarterback and what it will be like facing him. Both coach and QB showed admiration for Seattle’s lead man and were excited to face him on the field.

“I’ve always been a Geno fan,” Reid said. “I like his game. I like the kid. We brought him in here, smart kid. He’s had this career that’s been up and down, but he’s in a good place now. I know Pete (Carroll) is using him and he’s doing very well.”

“First off, every throw he throws is like a perfect spiral,” Mahomes said. “I know that gets taken for granted in this league. But, he throws a perfect spiral every throw. Geno’s done a great job of taking advantage of what’s there. And that’s why he’s had such a great season.”

Geno Smith has been having a career year for the Seahawks. He has completed 71.4% of his passes for 3,671 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He leads the league in completion percentage while his passing yards and touchdowns are both career highs.

Smith has Seattle on the cusp of the playoffs with a 7-7 record. They’ll have to defeat Kansas City, who have already clinched the AFC West, to improve their own postseason chances. For Reid and Smith, they’re ready for a battle.