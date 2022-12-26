By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Tyler Lockett has been out since Week 15 after breaking his finger against the San Francisco 49ers, but coach Pete Carroll says the Seattle Seahawks may have the wide receiver back for New Year’s Day against the New York Jets.

Carroll said last week that Lockett’s hand surgery “went perfect,” and reiterated there’s a chance he’ll only miss one game.

After sitting out the Seahawks’ 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Eve, Carroll says that Lockett is back with the team this week, and is questionable for Week 17.

“We’ll see where he is over the coming days,” Carroll told Seattle Sports 710AM on Monday.

Carroll said he doesn’t know if Lockett will be well enough to play, but noted how much the team missed him in their loss to the Chiefs.

“Third down was hard,” he told Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. Seattle converted just two of 14 third downs against the Chiefs.

There are a variety of health situations being monitored in Seattle this week: right tackle Abraham Lucas, tight end Will Dissly and safety Joey Blount are all having tests on knee injuries suffered last weekend. The team is also anticipating returns of safety Ryan Neal and defensive tackle Al Woods before the conclusion of the regular season.

Tyler Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks currently sit in second place in the NFC West with a record of 7-8. They’ll be at home for the rest of the regular season, welcoming the Jets on New Year’s Day before closing out the season against the Los Angeles Rams at Lumen Field on Jan. 8.