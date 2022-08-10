Pete Carroll reveals starter for Seahawks’ preseason game vs. Steelers

The Seattle Seahawks are gearing up for their first game of the 2022 NFL preseason, which will be a road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Compared to the Steelers, who are pretty much set with Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback, Pete Carroll and the Seahawks have a bigger question mark on which between Geno Smith and Drew Lock will be under center by the time the 2022 NFL regular season comes around in September.

But at least for this upcoming preseason showdown with the Steelers, the Seahawks will have Geno Smith starting over Drew Lock, according to Carroll himself.

Pete Carroll says Geno Smith is starting at QB for Seahawks Saturday at Pittsburgh pic.twitter.com/hJ5LqaeiFG — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 9, 2022

Fantasy football managers would be among the first to tell you that it’s smart to take anything Peter Carroll says about roster updates with a grain of salt, but this one appears to be what the case would really be for the Seahawks this coming Saturday — unless, of course, he changes his mind.

Smith’s advantage is mainly due to his familiarity with the Pete Carroll’s system, having been with the team since 2020 as Russell Wilson’s backup. With Wilson gone, the Seahawks’ choice for their 2022 QB starter comes down to Smith and newcomer Drew Lock, who may be behind Smith on the depth chart but appears to be gaining ground in the positional battle with impressive performances in the training camp, per Brady Henderson of ESPN.

“Pete Carroll says Geno Smith is still leading the Seahawks’ QB competition and will start in Saturday’s preseason opener at Pittsburgh. Carroll also praised Drew Lock for how well he played in last weekend’s mock game.”