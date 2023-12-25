Seahawks QB Geno Smith shares his thoughts on his TD pass to Colby Parkinson.

The Seattle Seahawks boosted their chances of earning a spot in the playoffs after scoring a 20-17 win against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. It took a clutch play by the duo of quarterback Geno Smith and tight end Colby Parkinson to tow the Seahawks to the victory, with the two teaming up for the go-ahead touchdown score with less than a minute to go in regulation.

Smith, while wearing a green Santa hat in the postgame press conference said that the touchdown was a long time coming.

Geno Smith says he and the #Seahawks have been waiting all year to throw that touchdown pass in that coverage to TE Colby Parkinson that he threw to beat the Titans in the final minute today @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/rOCB6PmYHf — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 24, 2023

Parkinson also had the same takeaway from that memorable touchdown that breathed life into the Seahawks' playoff aspirations.

“We’ve been working it all season. We have a lot of confidence in it,” Parkinson said (h/t Gregg Bell of The News Tribue).

Coming back from an injury that forced him to miss out on the action on the field in Week 15, Smith balled out versus the Titans, passing for 227 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions on 25/36 completions. Parkinson, on the other hand, caught three of four targets for 17 receiving yards and a touchdown versus the Titans.

The Seahawks no longer have a shot at winning the NFC West division, with the San Francisco 49ers already locking up the top spot, but there is so much more for Seattle to fight for. Seattle is currently seventh in the NFC with an 8-7 record. The Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, and the New Orleans Saints are behind the Seahawks, who will be facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16 and the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17.