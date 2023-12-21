The Seattle Seahawks visit the Tennessee Titans as we continue our NFL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Seattle Seahawks (7-7) are on the road to take on the Tennessee Titans (5-9) Sunday afternoon. Below we will continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Seahawks-Titans prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Seahawks are coming off an exciting last-second win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. Geno Smith missed the game with a groin injury, so Drew Lock was forced to step up. He threw for 208 yards and a touchdown. On the season, Lock has thrown for 543 yards and three touchdowns. He is not a top quarterback in the NFL, but he has been able to keep the Seahawks competitive. For the game against Tennessee, Devon Witherspoon and Jamal Adams are questionable.

The Titans lost to the Houston Texans in overtime last week, and they have lost three of their last five. Will Levis has thrown for 1,792 yards this season with eight touchdowns. Derrick Henry has been below average this season, compared to what he has been in the past. Henry has rushed for just 3.8 yards per carry and 10 touchdowns in 14 games this season. Levis did not practice on Wednesday, so he is questionable for the game Sunday.

Here are the Seahawks-Titans NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Seahawks-Titans Odds

Seattle Seahawks: -2.5 (-115)

Tennessee Titans: +2.5 (-105)

Over: 41.5 (-112)

Under: 41.5 (-108)

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Titans Week 16

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

The Seahawks were able to beat the Eagles, but it helps they played that game in Seattle. Playing on the road is not easy for them, so they will have to be at their best in this game. The Titans are just a middle-of-the-pack defense, so it is possible for the Seahawks to have a good game. Seattle will have a better chance if Geno Smith makes his return, but there is a chance either way.

With DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks have a very strong receiving group. These three players cause problems for opposing defenses and allow players like Kenneth Walker to have good games. When the Seahawks are at their best, two of these three guys have good games. Last week it was JSN and Metcalf. If two of these three can make some plays, the Seahawks will cover the spread.

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread

One thing to keep in mind is how well teams play on the road and at home. Whether you like it or not, this makes a big difference. The Titans are a team this really effects. Tennessee is just 1-6 on the road this season. They are 4-3 in Nashville, so there is a chance for them to win this game based off it being at home. Along the same lines, the Seahawks are 2-5 on the road, and 5-2 at home. With this being a road game, the Seahawks will struggle to get anything going.

The Titans have a good matchup on offense. The Seahawks, despite their showing last week, are not the best defensive team. The Titans should be able to keep possession of the ball and have it lead to some points. If they can do this, and drive the field consistently against a weaker defense, they will cover the spread.

Final Seahawks-Titans Prediction & Pick

I expect this game to be close. The Seahawks are slight favorites, but I just do not know if I can bet them on the road. Because of Seattle's struggles away from home (five straight losses), I am going to take the Titans to cover the spread.

Final Seahawks-Titans Prediction & Pick: Titans +2.5 (-105), Under 41.5 (-108)