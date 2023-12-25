Can the Seahawks continue their push to make the NFL Playoffs?

The Seattle Seahawks pulled out an impressive win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 16. The Seahawks' 20-17 victory helped their push to make the NFL Playoffs. Seattle is now 8-7 and third in the NFC West. Geno Smith played well, but Colby Parkinson helped seal the deal with a game-winning touchdown. He shared his thoughts on the team's mentality in a post-game interview.

Colby Parkinson echoes the Seahawk's mindset going into the final stretch of the season

Parkinson said the Seahawks had been preparing for clutch play since the beginning of the season. His moment of glory was long awaited. More importantly, the 24-year-old used one word to describe the Seahawks' mindset: “belief,” per Gregg Bell.

Seattle seems to have found the resolve for a late-season playoff push. However, things will not be easy in their division.

The San Francisco 49ers have a clear lead in the NFC West standings, but the Los Angeles Rams are in second place. The Rams have the same record as Seattle and are also battling to make the playoffs. Of course, the Seahawks need to win their last two games of the season to have a chance.

Seattle might also need other teams to lose for things to go their way, but if the team retains the mindset Parkinson emphasized, the sky is the limit.

Geno Smith helped rally the troops against the Titans after he threw for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Colby Parkinson ended the day with a clutch TD and 17 yards on three receptions.