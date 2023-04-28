Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Are the Seattle Seahawks building the second coming of the Legion of Boom? One year after surprising everyone with a playoff run, Pete Carroll, John Schneider, and the rest of the front office is back at work improving the roster. The Seahawks’ first selection in the NFL Draft was star cornerback Devon Witherspoon with the fifth pick. However, after Day 1 of the draft, the team said that there was a chance they traded down from No. 5. They decided against it once they learned that Witherspoon was still available, per John Boyle.

“John Schneider said the #Seahawks had talks with teams about moving back from No. 5 but decided to stick to get Devon Witherspoon: “We had two players we weren’t going to leave for, and Devon was one of them.””

Who that second player is will remain a mystery, but the Seahawks are plenty happy to get Devon Witherspoon. The Illinois product was considered as the best cornerback prospect in the draft. He is one of the best pass defenders of his class, and is able to provide impact in run situations as well. Witherspoon will be paired with another young corner in Tariq Woolen, one of the DROY finalists last season.

The Seahawks’ second first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was one of the best wide receivers in the class as well: Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Injuries decimated his 2022 campaign for Ohio State, but when he played, it was clear that he was one of the best in the nation. JSN will join an offense led by Geno Smith, and he’ll be flanked with guys like DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, and Kenneth Walker.

After almost being left for dead last season, the Seahawks enter 2023 as one of the dark horses in the NFC. Can they return back to their dynasty days and dominate on both sides of the ball?