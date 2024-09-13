The Seattle Seahawks are facing a critical moment ahead of their Week 2 matchup against the New England Patriots, with multiple key players potentially sidelined due to injuries. The biggest concern revolves around star running back Kenneth Walker III, who has missed two straight practices due to an oblique injury he suffered in the season-opening win against the Denver Broncos. Walker was instrumental in that victory, rushing 20 times for 103 yards and adding a touchdown to help propel the Seahawks to a strong start. Despite his early contributions, Walker’s status is in doubt, and the team has officially listed him as doubtful for Sunday’s game.

If Walker is unable to play, the Seahawks will turn to Zach Charbonnet and Kenny McIntosh to fill the void in the backfield. Charbonnet, a second-round pick, and McIntosh, a seventh-rounder, will be tasked with providing the ground game needed to keep the Seahawks’ offense balanced and effective.

Seahawks dealing with Kenneth Walker's doubtful status and key injuries ahead of Patriots matchup

In addition to Kenneth Walker’s uncertain status, the Seattle Seahawks are also dealing with the potential loss of starting right tackle George Fant, who is battling a knee injury and is similarly listed as doubtful. Fant’s absence could affect the Seahawks' offensive line protection, further complicating their preparations for the Patriots' defense.

The injury list doesn't end there. Tight end Pharoah Brown (foot) and linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee) have been officially ruled out for Sunday's contest, creating further depth concerns on both offense and defense. Linebackers Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson are also dealing with hamstring and shoulder issues, respectively, and their statuses are currently listed as questionable. Both players could play key roles, especially with the Seahawks’ defense needing to tighten up after a challenging opener.

Walker’s final status will likely be determined shortly before the 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, with a decision expected by 11:30 a.m. ET when the inactives list is released. If he is unable to go, the Seahawks will have to lean on their depth and hope that Charbonnet and McIntosh can step up to the challenge, while the offensive line braces for possible disruptions without Fant.