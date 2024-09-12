While Tom Brady and Bill Belichick rightfully receive the lion's share of the credit for New England's six Super Bowl victories over a decade-and-a-half long span, there have been countless other heroes whose contributions were vital for the creation of what is perhaps the NFL's greatest dynasty.

Like Adam Vinatieri, whose game-winning field goals in the 2002 AFC Divisional Round, Super Bowl XXXVI and Super Bowl XXXVIII have been etched into New England sports history. Or Deion Branch, who beat out Tom Brady for the Super Bowl XXXIX MVP thanks to an 11 reception, 133 yard performance against Philadelphia. Or how about Julian Edelman, whose circus catch in Super Bowl LI kept New England's comeback hopes alive against the Falcons?

And then of course, there's Malcolm Butler, who made what is arguably the greatest defensive play in Super Bowl history nearly ten years ago against the Seattle Seahawks.

In just his second year in the league, Butler made the heady play to jump the route of Seahawks receiver Ricardo Lockette late in the 4th quarter, capping off a 10-point comeback win against Seattle, who was looking to become the first team since New England to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Now, as the Seattle Seahawks head to New England this Sunday for the Patriots home opener, Malcolm Butler will be celebrated in a unique way.

“Malcolm Butler is the Patriots’ choice to be the ‘Keeper of the Light' before Sunday’s home opener,” tweets ESPN's Mike Reiss. “Appropriate considering the opponent — the Seahawks.”

Malcolm Butler's Patriots return brings excitement to Gillette Stadium

Even though Malcolm Butler's tenure with the Patriots ended on a sour note, it's a certainty that he'll receive a heroes welcome from the 64,000 plus fans who pack inside of Gillette Stadium on Sunday. And given the Patriots' Week 1 upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals, a chance to go 2-0 in head coach Jerod Mayo's first home game should result in a raucous crowd.

The Seahawks may not be the Legion of Boom any longer, but it's possible that the arrival of head coach Mike Macdonald could mark the beginning of a new era in the Pacific Northwest. Fans in New England are hoping for much of the same for Jerod Mayo and the Patriots.