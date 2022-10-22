Entering the 2022 season, many fans had already written off the Seattle Seahawks. After trading away Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, many expected this team to crash and burn. After all, Russ was the soul of the team, the engine that kept it running. A rebuilding year was expected from Pete Carroll’s squad.

Well, we were completely wrong about the Seahawks. After six weeks, Seattle finds itself with a 3-3 record. A big part of that is due to the emergence of Geno Smith and the offense as a legitimate threat. With receivers like Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, the offense has flourished.

Unfortunately, Tyler Lockett has been dealing with injuries for a significant portion of the 2022 season. He took the field for the Seahawks in Week 6 while nursing a hamstring injury. Despite that, though, Pete Carroll is optimistic that Lockett will be able to play, thanks to their precautionary measures.

Via Seattle Times:

“His chances are really good at playing. We just put him on ice to make sure that he can get stronger through these last two weeks. He was a little bit hampered last week, but he made it through, and so we’re just trying to be careful with him. If there’s anybody in the program that we can do this with, he could do it.”

The Seahawks are scheduled to face a tough Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7. Their defense has been one of the best units in the league. If Seattle wants to keep this streak rolling, they’ll need Lockett and the rest of the offense firing on all cylinders.