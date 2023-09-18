The Seattle Seahawks picked up a big 37-31 overtime win over the Detroit Lions on the road, and head coach Pete Carroll had a confident take the day after the game regarding his team.

“We saw ourselves. Very clearly,” Pete Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.

It was a much needed win for the Seahawks after a disappointing performance in the Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Seattle offense showed up after a bad game in Week 1, and put up a lot of points against the Lions defense.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith had a great day. He completed 32-of-41 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns in the win. The veteran duo of DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett showed up, which is the blueprint for Seattle on offense.

DK Metcalf led the Seahawks in receiving yards, going for 75 yards on six receptions, while Tyler Lockett caught eight balls for 59 yards and two touchdowns. Lockett caught the winning touchdown in overtime from Geno Smith.

The Seahawks will look to improve to 2-1 on the season when they host the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. Against rookie quarterback Bryce Young, this is a good chance to get things headed in the right direction for this season.

After the game against the Panthers, the Seahawks will go on the road and play the New York Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 4.

Seattle hopes that the offense continues to produce to a similar level as it did in the game against the Lions.