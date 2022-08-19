It has come down to this for the Seattle Seahawks. Not only that they are having an actual quarterback competition between Drew Lock and Geno Smith and have just lost running back Chris Carson to retirement, but they are also now in the business of posting hype videos of players only desperate fantasy football managers would draft.

As already reported earlier, Seattle Seahawks have just welcomed a new weapon to their passing attack when they traded defensive back Ugo Amadi for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. There may still be some upside remaining with Arcega-Whiteside, as is only entering his fourth season in the NFL after getting taken in the second round in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Eagles, but he’s really not the type of addition that would make Seahawks fans throw a parade, especially not with the kind of outlook their team has in the first season after the Russell Wilson era.

Here are some of the hilarious reactions of Seahawks fans to the Arcega-Whiteside hype video:

Fans, never take for granted when your team has a franchise QB for a decade. Because one day, your team will be down bad enough to post a JJ Arcega-Whiteside hype video. https://t.co/E2NeUKVOms — Joe Dolan (@FG_Dolan) August 17, 2022

To find JJ highlights in the NFL bro had to DIG😂 — They call me Big tank (@lavilladoe) August 17, 2022

Displaying 7 of his 16 career catches… — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) August 17, 2022

I have ptsd from this drop… — Guckeezy (@Guckeezy) August 17, 2022

It’s every catch he’s had since he joined the league 😂 — James (@JPO___2) August 17, 2022

JJ Arcega-Whiteside, 25, has appeared in a total of 40 games so far in his NFL career, but only four of those were starts. In three seasons with the Eagles, he managed to record 290 receiving yards and a touchdown on 16 catches and 35 targets. That lone touchdown came during his rookie year, so it’s been a while since he has found the end zone. The hope for Arcega-Whiteside is that he will be able to build his stock again with the Seahawks before his current contract expires at the end of the 2022 NFL season.