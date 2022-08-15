Eagles trade J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to Seahawks for Ugo Amadi

The Philadelphia Eagles are moving on from one of their recent NFL Draft disappointments. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Eagles have traded J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for defensive back Ugo Amadi. In doing so, Philly is adding some depth to their secondary while the Seahawks are buffing up the wide receiver room.

Trade! The #Eagles are sending WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside to the #Seahawks for DB Ugo Amadi, per sources. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 15, 2022

Arcega-Whiteside was the Eagles’ second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. The Stanford product has not lived up to the billing since joining the team. He’s featured in 40 games since getting drafted three years ago, but has registered just seven starts.

Last season, Arcega-Whiteside was active for all 16 games for the Eagles, but played a minimal role on the offense. He was targeted just five times and caught just two of those pass attempts for a total of 36 yards. It was another underwhelming year for Arcega-Whiteside, who caught 10 passes in his rookie season and has just six total receptions in the two years following.

He’ll now get a chance to get more involved on the rebuilding Seahawks where the 25-year-old will look to quickly develop a rapport with the likes of Geno Smith and Drew Lock.

As for Amadi, the Seahawks drafted him in the fourth round in 2019. After not starting a single game as a rookie, Amadi worked his way into the starting mix for Seattle over the last two seasons, earning 12 starts in 31 appearances since 2020. Last year, Amadi started seven games and registered 54 tackles, two tackles for loss, one interception, six pass breakups, and one forced fumble.