The Seattle Seahawks will meet the Green Bay Packers in NFL preseason action. We are at Lambeau Field, ready to share our NFL odds series, make a Seahawks-Packers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Seahawks defeated the Dallas Cowboys 22-14 in their last preseason game. Now, they hope to finish the preseason with good health and a clear direction of what backups they have on their team.

Geno Smith completed 5 of 6 passes for 46 yards while taking one sack. Also, Drew Lock completed 5 of 6 passes for 119 yards. The Hawks did well in the ground game. First, Sarodorick Thompson Jr. rushed 11 times for 50 yards on a 4.5 yards-per-carry rate with one touchdown. Halton Ahlers also had a decent game, rushing seven times for 42 yards. Yes, he had a fumble but did not lose the ball. Rookie Zach Charbonnet rushed three times for 31 yards. Finally, Deejay Dallas rushed five times for nine yards. Jake Bobo had two catches for 43 yards as the leading receiver. Meanwhile, the defense had some leaders. Tre Brown and Patrick O'Connell each produced four solo tackles. Now, they look to cement themselves a spot on the roster in the next game.

The Packers lost 21-17 to the New England Patriots in a game that was suspended due to cornerback Isaiah Bolden suffering a nasty hit, causing him to go to the hospital. Regardless, the Packers still got to play some of their key players. Jordan Love went 5 for 8 with 84 yards and one touchdown. Then, backup quarterback Sean Clifford did well, going 13 for 19 with 137 yards. The ground game had some modest success. First, Emanuel Wilson rushed 15 times for 63 yards while catching two passes for 15 yards. AJ Dillon rushed six times for 25 yards. Likewise, Aaron Jones took his only touch on the ground for six yards.

The Pack also got to see what they had through the air. First, Malik Heath had five catches for 75 yards. Romeo Doubs also had two receptions for 52 yards. Finally, Grant DuBose had two catches for 27 yards. The defense had one standout, as Jimmy Phillips Jr. had five tackles.

Here are the Seahawks-Packers Preseason NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Preseason Odds: Seahawks-Packers Odds

Seattle Seahawks: +3 (-110)

Green Bay Packers: -3 (-110)

Over: 39.5 (-110)

Under: 39.5 (-110)

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Packers

TV: N/A

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 1:01 PM ET/10:01 AM PT

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Seahawks Could Cover The Spread

The Hawks are a playoff contender. Yet, they will still play some of their starters in the final preseason game to get them warm for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams in a few weeks.

Smith will likely play a series or two. Thus, the Hawks will look to get his engine going as he also prepares for a showdown with the Rams in a few weeks. The Hawks want to give Lock as many reps as possible to have him be battle-tested and ready to go. However, the real battle to watch will be the battle at running back. Kenneth Walker II is the leading running back. However, the real battle will be to see who backs him up. Charbonnet will clash with Dallas for the coveted backup spot.

The Seahawks will cover the spread if they can get good production out of the quarterbacks. Then, the ground game must keep going strong.

Why The Packers Could Cover The Spread

The Packers will see what they have from everyone. Thus, Love will play in the final preseason game, and we will see how he does in the one or two series he plays. The goal is to get ready for the season opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in a couple of weeks.

But the Packers also want to see how the rest of the ground game does. Ultimately, Jones and Dillon are the top guys. But there is still an open competition for spots behind them. Thus, Wilson is making a case for himself. Christian Watson is the top receiver in Green Bay. Yet, the spots behind him are unclear. Doubs will look to make a case for himself as the other receiver.

The Packers will cover the spread if they continue to produce on the ground. Additionally, they have to see what they have on defense.

Final Seahawks-Packers Prediction & Pick

It is a rare preseason game where both teams play their starters for some action. Subsequently, the first drive or two will be an accurate representation of how these teams are. The Hawks are currently the better team. Consequently, they probably have better depth, too. Give the Seahawks the edge in covering the spread.

Final Seahawks-Packers Prediction & Pick: Seattle Seahawks: +3 (-110)