We're back with another betting prediction and pick inside the NBA as we head back to the Western Conference for this next tilt. The Los Angeles Lakers (25-16) will visit the Denver Nuggets (29-14) as the two teams open their season series against one another. Check our NBA odds series for the Lakers-Nuggets prediction and pick.

The Los Angeles Lakers are sixth in the West following their most recent 110-93 win over the Toronto Raptors. They've gone an even 5-5 over their last 10 games, facing the Denver Nuggets for the first time without having to worry about Nikola Jokic. They open as slight road favorites.

The Denver Nuggets are third in the Western Conference, most recently losing 110-87 against the Charlotte Hornets. The loss snapped a four-game winning streak, but they've still won six of their last eight and have been faring well without their MVP franchise player.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Lakers vs. Nuggets Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -2.5 (-110)

Denver Nuggets: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 227.5 (-112)

Under: 227.5 (-108)

Lakers vs. Nuggets Key Injuries

Los Angeles: Austin Reaves (calf – OUT) / Adou Thiero (knee – OUT)

Denver: Aaron Gordon (hamstring – Probable) / Tim Hardaway Jr. (knee – Probable) / Jamal Murray (knee – Probable) / Tamar Bates (foot – OUT) / Christian Braun (ankle – OUT) / Cameron Johnson (knee – OUT) / Nikola Jokic (knee – OUT) / Jonas Valanciunas (calf – OUT)

Lakers vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Denver Nuggets are 12-7 at home. The Los Angeles Lakers are 13-8 on the road.

The Lakers are 17-7 as betting favorites. The Nuggets are 7-5 as underdogs.

The Nuggets are 25-18 ATS overall, 10-9 ATS at home. The Lakers are 22-19 ATS overall, 11-10 ATS on the road.

The Nuggets are 7-3 in their last 10 games against the Lakers. The Lakers are 6-4 ATS in those games.

The Nuggets are 6-4 ATS in their last 10 games.

The Lakers are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games.

The total has gone OVER in four of the Lakers' last five games.

The total has gone UNDER in five of Denver's last seven home games.

Keys to Lakers vs. Nuggets Matchup

LeBron James and Luka Doncic rose to the occasion once again while sharing the floor against the Toronto Raptors, but Deandre Ayton was the real star with 25 points and 13 rebounds in arguably his best game of the season. It should be a huge confidence boost for the first-year Laker as he'll have another advantageous matchup against the Nuggets without Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets play a much smaller lineup with Jokic out and Aaron Gordon filling in at the five, so expect Ayton to be equally aggressive and disciplined on the glass in this game.

Despite the Jokic injury, the Nuggets have managed very impressive wins with a patchwork lineup at times. PG Jamal Murray is averaging 27.4 PPG over his last 10 games while adding 8.2 APG as well. The availability of both him and Aaron Gordon is crucial during these continuous stretches without Jokic and Christian Braun, so they'll need a player like Peyton Watson to step up as he has in the past. Surprisingly, the Nuggets have managed a positive 7-4 record in games without Nikola Jokic this season.

Ultimately, the Lakers should be able to control this game through LeBron James' passing and Luka Doncic's scoring. The first quarter has been a frenzy for Doncic each game as he opens up matchups like this relentlessly looking to score the ball and put his team up early. In a game like this, a 30-point night from Doncic could be enough to put them over the edge is Ayton is able to establish himself on the boards.

It's still worth noting that the Lakers haven't truly made any leaps forward since Austin Reaves got injured, but they're doing a good job of holding their current pace without him. His absence will be crucial against an active point guard like Jamal Murray who's intent on splitting the defense and working inside the paint. Once again, Ayton and Jaxson Hayes will be crucial to stopping this while remaining disciplined and avoiding cheap fouls.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Prediction and Pick

While the Denver Nuggets have certainly been out-performing themselves without Nikola Jokic during this recent stretch, the Lakers are finally seeing more continuity with LeBron James and Luka Doncic sharing the floor. Following his monster performance in their previous win, center Deandre Ayton will also have a great matchup with his rebounding in the paint.

I expect the Nuggets to get out to a hot start in this one, but ultimately they won't be able to contain Luka Doncic and his scoring. LeBron James should facilitate and provide a spark on offense while Ayton dominates the boards. Let's roll with the Los Angeles Lakers as the slight favorites in this road matchup.

Final Lakers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -2.5 (-110); UNDER 227.5 (-108)