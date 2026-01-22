The New York Mets continued their impressive offseason by landing Freddy Peralta in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. New York gave up prized prospects Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat to acquire the All-Star starter. But the move could prove critical for the Mets’ World Series hopes in 2026.

“This makes them a true contender… They got a top-15 pitcher. This is what puts them over the edge,” former relief pitcher and current SNY analyst Jerry Blevins said, per SNY Mets. “They had a revamped lineup. We all know about the losses and what came in. But for me, none of that was going to matter unless they got a front-end starter because that is truly the separator,” Blevins added.

“This guy will take the ball every fifth day, show you what a true ace is, a true top-15 talent on the bump and be able to push this New York Mets team into true contender mode.”

Mets bolster rotation with Freddy Peralta trade

Article Continues Below

The Peralta deal is the latest move made by the Mets in a busy offseason. Last week, New York signed Bo Bichette to a three-year, $126 million contract. And on Tuesday the Mets landed Luis Robert Jr. in a trade with the Chicago White Sox.

After failing to reach the playoffs in Juan Soto’s debut season with the team, New York is going all-in for 2026. The Mets haven’t been shy about moving young talent for players that allow the team to compete now. In addition to Williams and Sproat, New York parted with Luisangel Acuña and Truman Pauley in the Robert Jr. deal.

By adding Peralta the Mets addressed their biggest weakness from the 2025 season. The All-Star veteran will bolster a talented but underachieving rotation in Queens.

“He brings true front-end talent,” Blevins noted. “This guy is durable, he knows how to last long into a game. And more importantly, into a season. This is what has been lackluster, this is what the downfall, the first real signs of struggles for the Mets last season, was none of their starters could get them to that fifth inning, even the fourth inning at times. This is what Freddy Peralta does. He has a tremendous fastball, he knows how to miss barrels and he can move the ball around.”