The Sean O'Malley era has finally begun — and it's going to last a while.

O'Malley became the new bantamweight champion following a second-round TKO win over Aljamain Sterling in the main event of UFC 292 that took place last night in Boston, Mass.

Despite going into the fight as a massive underdog with next to nobody from the fight world picking him to come out on top, “Sugar” shocked the world by catching and dropping Sterling with a deadly counter right before finishing him with ground and pound.

O'Malley had a declaration soon after in his post-fight interview.

“This is just the beginning of the ‘Suga' era,” O'Malley said. “I'm running this s**t until 2035, baby.”

The 28-year-old also detailed who he wanted to fight next — a certain Marlon Vera who fought and won by unanimous decision against Pedro Munhoz earlier on the card.

“Did Chito win? Was it boring? Probably,” O'Malley added. “I'll whoop Chito's ass in December in Las Vegas at T-Mobile. Let's f*****g go, baby!”

While Sterling wants an immediate rematch, given the history between O'Malley and Vera — “Chito” was notably the first and only fighter to beat O'Malley — it's more than possible they fight next.

But that wasn't the only opponent Sean O'Malley had his sights on. In fact, he's targeting a fight with boxing superstar Gervonta Davis as well.

“I also wouldn’t mind knocking out Gervonta Davis and I know people are going to say, “Oh, you wanna be Conor (McGregor),'” O'Malley added in the post-fight press conference. “I’m telling you, that fight is going to happen.”