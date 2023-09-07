Sean Strickland's net worth in 2023 is approximately $1 million. Strickland is one of the most polarizing figures in the UFC; and really in all of sports. The trash-talking Strickland has no filter and is unpredictable on the microphone, making him loved by many and hated by others. On Saturday, Sept. 9, Strickland has the biggest fight of his life. He will be taking on Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 for the middleweight championship.

Sean Strickland's net worth in 2023 is said to be around $1 million, according to sites including Sportskeeda and Sportslens. This number would surely increase if he were able to pull off an upset victory over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293.

While he isn't the richest fighter in MMA, Strickland has done well for himself, especially considering his background. Strickland grew up in Corona, Calif., in a poor family. He had a mentally and physically abusive father. Strickland's home life made him troubled as a child. He was kicked out of every school he attended.

Strickland once said, “If I wasn't in the UFC, I'd probably be cooking meth in a trailer [or] in prison.”

While it troubled him in his childhood, Strickland has always had a knack for fighting, and it has paid off in his adult life as he is one of the best middleweight fighters in the UFC.

Strickland is one of the most polarizing figures in the sport. His trash-talking is unmatched, but it has also been known to piss some fans and fighters off. Strickland will say whatever comes to his mind, even if it is controversial.

Mixed Martial Arts career

Strickland started his MMA career in King of the Cage. He never lost in the promotion, going 9-0 before winning the middleweight Championship, which he successfully defended three times.

Strickland was signed by UFC and made his debut in 2014. He won his first fight, a match against Robert McDaniel, via a rear naked choke. It is Strickland's only submission victory in the UFC.

In December of 2018, Strickland was involved in a motorcycle accident. While riding his bike, he was hit by a car and knocked unconscious. He suffered numerous injuries, including knee injuries that held him out of fighting for two years.

In Strickland's return from injury, he came back better than ever. After the hiatus, Strickland won five straight fights and was catapulted towards a championship trajectory. His momentum was slowed some with back-to-back losses in 2022 (Alex Pereira and Jared Cannonier), but he has won his last two matches and is back on track.

Strickland most recently beat Nassourdine Imavov and Abus Magomedov in 2023. Now, he is being afforded a championship shot in the middleweight division against Israel Adesanya.

Strickland has a MMA record of 27-5. He is 14-5 in the UFC. Ranked as the fifth-best in the middleweight division, it was somewhat surprising to see Strickland get a title shot.

Dricus De Plessis is the fighter ranked directly behind Adesanya in the 185-pound weight division, but he was unable to take the fight after recovering from his last match. Strickland is the top-ranked fighter who hasn't already lost to Adesanya and was, therefore, chosen for the battle.

Strickland doesn't back down to nobody. Although he is the underdog in the fight, he has been talking up a storm in an effort to get inside of the champion's head, and he has full confidence in his chances of winning.

Strickland comes from a poor background and now has a chance to rise to the top of MMA, but were you surprised by his net worth?