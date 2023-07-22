Amazon Prime Video has announced the long-awaited premiere date for “Invincible” Season 2, along with a new teaser trailer, leaving fans eager for more superhero action, Variety reports. The animated series, based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, received critical acclaim with its first season, which premiered back in April 2021.

The first trailer for ‘INVINCIBLE’ Season 2 has been released. Releasing November 3 on Prime Video. pic.twitter.com/URbsJuSTSA — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 22, 2023

The second season of “Invincible” will make its debut on November 3, 2023, with the first four episodes of the eight-episode season. Fans will then have to wait until early 2024 for the second half of the season to premiere. The news came at San Diego Comic-Con, bringing much excitement to the show's dedicated fan base.

The lengthy gap between seasons can be attributed to various factors. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted production schedules for numerous TV shows and films, and “Invincible” was no exception. Additionally, creator Robert Kirkman faced legal issues with an alleged co-creator of the series, further complicating the timeline.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Story

“Invincible” follows the story of Mark Grayson, voiced by Steven Yeun, a regular young man whose father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. The first season showcased Mark's journey as he discovered his own powers and struggled with his father's dark secrets. In Season 2, Mark continues to grapple with the aftermath of his father Nolan's betrayal while facing new threats in the multiverse.

The voice cast for “Invincible” is a star-studded lineup, featuring Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Chris Diamantopoulos, Walton Goggins, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Seth Rogen, and J.K. Simmons.

The new teaser trailer doesn't reveal much about the plot, but it hints at the exploration of the multiverse, promising an exciting and innovative storyline that stays true to the source material. As Mark faces new challenges and grapples with his identity, “Invincible” continues to be a gripping and action-packed series that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats.