4 bold Seattle Seahawks predictions for Week 2 vs. 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks shocked the world in Week 1. Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle had all eyes on it with the home crowd showing an immense amount of passion against their former QB. While the controversial decision by the Broncos to attempt a game-winning field goal may have stolen the headlines, the Seahawks deserve a ton of credit for the game plan that they put together and executed. Their focus will now shift toward their NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers. With no time to rest on their opening weekend win, here are four Week 2 predictions for the Seahawks.

4. Geno Smith Throws an Interception

Enough cannot be said about the performance of Geno Smith in Week 1. The quarterback was artful in his decision-making and made a major statement about why he has been overlooked during his time in the NFL. The 32-year-old has clearly been waiting for another chance to start and impressed greatly with the opportunity. While Smith warmed the hearts of football fans with his postgame quotes and a comeback story would be terrific to root for, it may not be this simple.

Expect some sort of regression from Geno Smith and for him to tally an interception in this matchup. Throughout his NFL career, he has tallied 36 total touchdowns and 37 total interceptions. The decisions that Smith made with the ball in week one were much improved, but it is difficult to keep this up forever. Expect him to have a slip-up in Week 2 and for the 49ers to capitalize.

3. Rashaad Penny gets 16+ carries

There has been a great deal of excitement surrounding Rashaad Penny coming into the season. The San Diego product was selected by the Seahawks in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2018. Since this time he has not truly found his stride. Penny is coming off his best season as a pro in which he had 749 yards and six touchdowns in 2021. With the lead back role given to him in 2022, expectations have increased.

In the opening week matchup, Penny had 12 carries for 60 yards. He also had two receptions for seven yards. Expect the Seahawks to become slightly more run-dependent this week and to give Rashaad Penny more action. The 26-year-old should be counted on for at least 16 carries and to be given a chance to prove that he is a capable lead back.

2. DK Metcalf scores a Touchdown

DK Metcalf led the Seahawks in targets in the opening week and ended with seven receptions for 36 yards. The biggest concern with Metcalf’s production coming into the year seemed to be the quarterback play. Geno Smith answered this call in the opening matchup but needs to do a better job getting DK involved overall. Both passing touchdowns in week one were to his tight ends and this is an area where Metcalf could become a bigger asset.

While the trust will be developed over time, Smith must grow more confident in his relationship with the star wide receiver. Over the past two seasons, he has tallied an impressive 22 touchdowns. Look for the duo to take a step forward and for them to connect on a touchdown in Week 2. Metcalf’s 6’4″ height and chiseled frame is an issue for any cornerback and the 49ers are no exception. Ensuring the team takes advantage of this should be a priority.

1. Seahawks fall to 1-1

The Seahawks are off to a near-perfect start to their 2022 season. If Geno Smith can continue to play at the level he showed in Week 1 then they could end up being one of the surprise teams this season. However, the 49ers will pose a difficult challenge. They are a better team than they showed to be in their Week 1 loss to the Bears and are sure to come out looking to prove it.

Expect the 49ers to make a statement and secure the victory over their divisional rivals. While the Seahawks impressed in the opening matchup, emotions will not be as high in this matchup. The 49ers have a complete team on both sides of the ball and it should be remembered they made it Conference Championship just last year. With the same core intact and who they believe is an improved quarterback, there is plenty of reasons for the Seahawks to be nervous. Trey Lance also will be itching to prove he is a much better player than he showed in the rainy matchup with the Bears. Even if Seattle does fall, it is not a terrible result to come out of the first two weeks with a 1-1 record based on the teams they are facing. Expect this to be a hard-fought battle but for the Seahawks to come back to reality sightly in Week 2.