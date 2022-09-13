Geno Smith’s perfect response to doubters after epic start for Seahawks

During the offseason, there were doubts who would be the Seattle Seahawks’ QB1. Many thought Drew Lock would be getting the starting job, but the team ended up choosing Geno Smith due to his familiarity with the system.

Come Week 1, the Seahawks were proven to be right for their decision, with Smith outshining their former QB in Denver Broncos star Russell Wilson and leading Seattle to the narrow 17-16 win. The 31-year-old quarterback completed 23 of his 28 passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

Following his incredible performance, Smith delivered the perfect message to make sure to let his haters and doubters hear his thoughts about their criticisms towards him.

“They wrote me off, but I ain’t write back,” Smith said.

If his two-touchdown performance from Monday Night Football was not enough to make the fans happy, then that all-time great response from him should do it.

Geno Smith certainly worked hard to get the starting nod, and he proved against the Broncos–and against a Seahawks legend no less–that he deserved to start for the team. He has been a backup QB over the last couple of years, but that should change now.

Of course expectations will be higher for Smith come Week 2 when they play the San Francisco 49ers, but fans certainly have a reason to be optimistic. Not to mention that the veteran quarterback is feeling more confident than ever.