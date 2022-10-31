‘There’s no mystery’: Seahawks’ Pete Carroll heaps praise on Geno Smith

When asked about how Geno Smith keeps getting it done under center for the Seattle Seahawks, Pete Carroll threw up his hands.

“What can I say, he’s the real deal,” Carroll declared. “This is the real receipt, there’s no mystery, no ‘oh, he’s gonna run out of gas,’ it’s not like that. He knows exactly what he’s doing and he shows you week-in and week-out, throw, after throw, after throw… I mean, what a thrilling story, he just hung in there so tough and blasted it and now he’s enjoying all of the fun of it, so yeah, he did great.”

In this case, Carroll’s praise isn’t just a company man pumping up his guys but the genuine article; Smith finished out the game with an RTG of 104.0 while completing 23 of his 34 passes for 212 yards and two touchdowns. While he was sacked three times, Smith still finished out the game with 26 yards on the ground on five carries and set Seattle up for a game-clinching fourth-quarter touchdown run by Kenneth Walker III to put the game away once and for all following a fumbled punt return by Richie James.



Will Smith keep it going and not only take the Seahawks back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020 but also cement himself as a legitimate starting-caliber quarterback worthy of a long-term commitment by Seattle or otherwise? Only time will tell, but at 5-3, things are certainly pointed in the right direction for Seattle Seahawks fans who thought 2022 would be a down year for their favorite team.