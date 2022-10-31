Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett went from zero to hero in a matter of moments during a stretch in Week 8’s game against the New York Giants at home, thanks to the encouraging words of head coach Pete Carroll.

With the game tied at 10-10 with less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith threw a nice dime to Lockett which would have very much ended in a touchdown to break the deadlock if only the wideout secured the ball. Lockett had the Giants’ coverage completely beat but just couldn’t muster enough to hold the ball in place until he crosses the plane.

Lockett looked dejected on the bench after that botched play, but Carroll walked over to him to console the frustrated wide receiver.

Pete Carroll consoles Tyler Lockett on the sideline after a dropped catch that would have been a TD. 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/1RKRTJXXJB — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 30, 2022

After the game, Lockett revealed what he told Lockett, who would atone for his mistake by scoring a touchdown after that.

Via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune:

“Pete Carroll says he told Tyler Lockett on the Seahawks sideline after he dropped that TD pass: ‘You are the best receiver I’ve ever seen.’”

Lockett would finish the game leading all Seahawks receivers with 63 receiving yards and a touchdown on five receptions and six targets. The 30-year-old wide receiver hasn’t ben producing as much this season as he used to before when Russell Wilson was still starting for the Seahawks, but he has been steady in helping Seattle put together a surprisingly good campaign so far.

A rematch with the Arizona Cardinals is on schedule next week for Lockett and the Seahawks.