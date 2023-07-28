The MCU's latest series, Secret Invasion, has not received the best reviews. It currently holds an average score of 56% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but that does not bother Ali Selim — who directed all six episodes.

Speaking to Variety, Selim spoke out about the mixed reviews and the “rabid” MCU fanbase. “Oh, I don’t read reviews,” Selim revealed. “With all due respect. For me, I view all the storytelling work I do as a dialogue with an audience. When the show is finished and put up on the screen, that’s my half of the dialogue. And the audience then starts their half of the response to it. I think that’s valuable, but I don’t know. I don’t know how to answer the question.”

He continued, “I don’t feel bad about mixed reviews. If you had unanimously good reviews, every movie would gross $10 billion, trillion dollars, right? [Projects] resonate with different people at different times for different reasons, and Marvel has a very devoted — even rabid — fan base who have expectations and when their expectations aren’t fulfilled, they move in the other direction; they give it a thumbs down.”

Then, the Secret Invasion helmer pivoted to the role of being a filmmaker. “I don’t know — is it our job to fulfill their expectations? Or to tell the story that we’re telling? So, it’s a tricky thing. I would love it if everybody loved it, but I also don’t have that expectation myself, so I feel great about the response to it.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Secret Invasion is the ninth MCU series for Disney+ and stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. With the help of Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), Fury investigates a conspiracy of a Skrull invasion. Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle star in the series.

All six episodes of Secret Invasion are streaming on Disney+ now.