The MCU's Secret Invasion series brought a lot of twists and turns. Director Ali Selim dropped a huge truth bomb on Rhodey's (Don Cheadle) fate.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Selim confirmed that Rhodey has been a Skrull since the events of Captain America: Civil War — which came out in 2016.

“A lot of people have asked about, ‘Definitively, when did Rhodey…?'” Selim told ComicBook.com. “I think his legs not working [at] the end of episode six and him being in the hospital gown points to [Captain America: Civil War].”

He continued, “And, from there, does it have to be definitive, or is it more fun for the audience to go back and revisit every moment, every Rhodey moment and look at it with a different lens now that they think, ‘Oh, he might've been a Skrull there.' And make the decision for themselves, or it'll be answered in Armor Wars.”

This is a huge bombshell for the MCU. First, that means that the Rhodey in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame were Skrulls. As Selim pointed out, fans will have to wait until Armor Wars — which follows the events of Secret Invasion — to fully find out what happened to Rhodey.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Don Cheadle has held down the role of Rhodey since Iron Man 2 (after replacing Terrence Howard). While he's primarily seen in the MCU, Cheadle also starred in Noah Baumbach's White Noise last year with Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig.

Secret Invasion is the latest MCU series and the first project to be led by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). In the series, Fury investigates a Skrull conspiracy with the help of Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). Kinglsey Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, and Olivia Colman also star in the series.

All six episodes of Secret Invasion are streaming on Disney+ now.