Cobie Smulders has played the role of Maria Hill in the MCU since 2012's The Avengers, but Secret Invasion dropped a shocking bombshell on the character's future. The actress has weighed in on her future in the MCU.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Episode 1 of Secret Invasion

The ending of Episode 1 of Secret Invasion saw Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) shoot Maria HIll disguised as Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). She's presumed dead and now Smulders has weighed in on what the future holds for her.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Smulders played it coy when talking about her MCU future: “There is a multiverse now, so anything is possible.”

However, she added that “I'm pretty sure this is it.”

She does have a very good point. The multiverse being introduced to the MCU has been a blessing and a curse. On one hand, it gives a lot of flexibility to the stories and deaths in particular. On the other, it can make deaths feel weightless if you expect characters to return in some way via the multiverse.

Secret Invasion follows Nick Fury as he investigates a Skrull invasion and conspiracy when a new threat, Gravik, arises. Aside from Jackson and Ben-Adir, Ben Mendelsohn returns as Talos from Captain Marvel, and the likes of Dermot Mulroney, Emilia Clarke, Don Cheadle, and Olivia Colman star in the series. Smulders and Martin Freeman make guest appearances in the series.

Cobie Smulders has been an MCU mainstay for years, but she's also in production on a film called Cupid & Me.

The first episode of Secret Invasion is streaming on Disney+ now.