After a lackluster Phase 4 slate of projects, things are ramping up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the release of Secret Invasion on Disney Plus. Nick Fury, as portrayed by the brilliant Samuel Jackson Jr., is back and is facing a threat from the shadows in the form of a rebel Skrull group. We take a look at the first installment and learn what went down in this Secret Invasion episode 1 ending explained.

Secret Invasion episode 1 ending explained

This Secret Invasion episode 1 recap starts in Moscow during the present day as Everett Ross meets with Agent Prescod about the possible involvement of Skrulls in various terrorist attacks all over the world. He goes on to explain that these aliens don't want any other planet to claim but Earth after Nick Fury and Carol Danvers promised to find them a new home.

Even when faced with Prescod's allegations, Ross still believes that the Skrull are allies and Fury has them in check. Prescod then hands Ross a holographic drive showing the massive attack being planned by these aliens, one that will set the whole world on fire. He promises to pass this information on to Fury, and shortly after, Prescod attacks him. The two get into a tussle, with Ross killing the agent in the end and calling Maria Hill for an extraction.

After running through the city, Ross falls off a building with a Russian chasing him. Hill apprehends both Ross and the Russian, who later is revealed to be Talos chasing a Skrull masquerading as the former. Talos adds that the dead Skrull before them is a member of a rebel cell causing trouble on Earth.

Out in an open field, Fury returns to the planet without anyone seeing him. Hill arrives and takes his superior to Talos, who informs the former S.H.I.E.L.D Director of Soren's passing. The conversation moves on to Gravik, the Skrull leading the terrorist attacks all over the world. Talos reiterates that Gravik represents the collective rage of young Skrulls still waiting for Fury's promise of a new home to come true. Hill also briefs the two about a dirty bomb being built by these Skrulls in the plans Prescod intercepted.

In the White House, James Rhodes informs President Ritson that Fury has left S.A.B.E.R. in space and is now AWOL with Maria Hill. Ritson tasks Rhodes to take care of the situation. Meanwhile, Fury is kidnapped by Sonya Falsworth's men on the streets of Moscow and taken back to a secret location. While looking around, Fury plants a hidden camera as he tells Falsworth about a growing Skrull rebellion. She tells him that Fury is in no shape to face this threat and tells the spy to go back to space.

In a location far from Moscow, G'iah welcomes a young Skrull named Beto to New Skrullos. She reveals that the abandoned nuclear plant is home to over 500 Skrulls, and they have made a home for them away from prying eyes. She then meets with Gravik's inner circle as one of the new initiates inhabits a human being to take his form and memories.

Using the hidden camera, Fury learns from Falsworth that Vasily Poprishchin, a former Chechnyan rebel, is the individual most likely to build the dirty bomb for the Skrulls. Fury, Hill, and Talos agree that they have to reach Poprishchin first before Falsworth to get a lead on Gravik. Meanwhile, the Skrull leader learns that Fury is looking for him. One of Gravik's henchmen orders G'iah and Beto to meet with Poprishchin and give him money for the bomb.

In Moscow, Talos takes out one of Falsworth's men as G'iah meets with Poprishchin in a nearby building. After G'iah gets the materials from him, Poprishchin meets Fury and Talos to confront him about the bomb he made for the Skrulls. Hill, meanwhile, informs the two about spotting G'iah and follows her on the street. As this is happening, Poprishchin reveals himself to be a Skrull and is killed by Fury to save Talos.

With Hill hot on her trail, G'iah leads the former S.H.I.E.L.D agent underneath the city and tries to take her out. Talos arrives in time to chase the young Skrull and finds out that her daughter is now part of Gravik's rebellion. In turn, she learns from her father that Soren is dead, thanks to Gravik's cause. G'iah gets mad and leaves as Talos refuses to take her down. Shortly after, G'iah breaks down after getting some distance from her father.

Inside a bar, Fury meets with Hill, and the pair talk about why the former left Earth. She tells Fury that he hasn't been the same since the Blip and he might not be able to face the threat before them. After their conversation, Fury ponders inside his room about being eliminated by Thanos' snap. Meanwhile, G'iah delivers the materials to Gravik's men and pleads to delay the strike while they can.

Talos and G'iah meet in an undisclosed part of Moscow without any people in it. She tells her father that the attack will commence during Unity Day, and there'll be three bombs the Skrull will set off. G'iah promises to mark the couriers, including her, so Talos will know who to take out. Talos then informs Hill and Fury about G'iah and her revelations so they can plan for the following day.

Fury, Hill, and Talos follow G'iah around while carrying two bags containing the bombs. She quickly passes the bags to two separate individuals, prompting the three to split up. Hill and Talos take care of the first Skrull while Fury abandons the bag-carrying individual for another Skrull. Talos and Hill manage to catch the two Skrulls carrying the different bags, while Fury finds out that the individual he's following is Gravik himself. Hill discovers that the Skrulls they're following are decoys as Gravik himself detonates the bombs right in the middle of a crowd. Amidst all the confusion, Gravik takes on Fury's form and shoots Hill in the stomach. Hill dies shortly after as Gravik uses all the chaos around him to leave.

What just happened? A Secret Invasion episode 1 recap

In this Secret Invasion episode 1 recap, we see Fury finally return to Earth after a Skrull-related threat has started to gain some heat. The first installment of this MCU series on Disney Plus establishes the major players, including Talos, Hill, Falsworth, and Rhodes on one side against Gravik's forces, which includes G'iah.

The first episode mostly deals with Fury and his allies trying to find Gravik and stop him from detonating a bomb in Moscow. They would fail as Gravik succeeds in his terrorist attack, killing Hill off in the process. It remains to be seen how this will affect Fury and the overall story of Secret Invasion. Stay tuned next week to find out what happens in this Phase 5 series.