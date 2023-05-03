Selena Gomez and Francia Raisa’s friendship is still on thin ice following feud rumors. TMZ caught up with Raisa as she was walking her dog and purposely dodged questions about she and Gomez’s current relationship.

“Sunday is so fun … I’m Francia, I’m hanging out with my dog,” the actress said in an obvious attempt to avoid the question.

The photographer asked whether they keep in contact which the How I Met Your Father star replied, “It’s a good day isn’t it?”

The photographer persisted in questioning the actress why she unfollowed social media. Raisa deflected the question once again with a question asking, “Did you know I’m from the Valley?” referring to the San Fernando Valley area in California.

The Secret Life of an American Teenager alum answered the final question by responding, “I would definitely speak to someone again about organ donation and the process.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In 2017, Francia donated a kidney to Gomez amid her battle with lupus after the two being best friends for years.

“So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” the “Lose You To Love Me” singer captioned an Instagram photo of her and Raisa holding hands in the hospital in September 2017. “There aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis.”

However, rumors began to spread about their friendship after Gomez’s interview with Rolling Stone in November 2022 where she seemingly didn’t mention Raisa after being asked about her famous friends.

“I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn’t belong,” Gomez told the publication.

Fans spotted that the Grown-ish alum wrote “interesting” in the comments of an Instagram post about Gomez’s interview that highlighted the above quote.