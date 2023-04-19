Justin Bieber hopped to Frank Ocean’s defense after his controversial Coachella performance on Sunday, April 16th. Apparently Bieber was blown away by his performance and was inspired to strive to be a better performer. Now fans are attacking him for not defending his wife Hailey Bieber during her drama with Selena Gomez.

Frank Ocean’s performance was lackluster compared to fans expectations. Not only did the show start late, it was cut off after less than 90 minutes. Ocean remained seated throughout the performance as well due to an ankle injury and lip synched through most of his songs. Fans were disappointed by Ocean, but Bieber was “deeply moved” according to his Instagram post.

It all started with a TikTok posted yesterday pointing out the irony that Bieber would defend Ocean but not his wife. Now fans are accusing Justin Bieber for defending Ocean, but not Hailey Bieber throughout her drama with his ex girlfriend Selena Gomez.

The drama started after Hailey and Justin Bieber started dating one month after his breakup with Gomez. He and Gomez had been dating on and off for eight years, and during their downtime, Hailey and Bieber had a brief romance. Although Hailey assured the public that they began dating while he wasn’t with Gomez, others weren’t so sure. Since then, some fans accused Hailey for mimicking Gomez, and Gomez even came to her defense after Hailey received threats. Hailey has since said that her and Bieber’s relationship is stronger than ever, but we haven’t heard from him throughout the predicament.

Fans took to twitter to express their discontent.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The way Justin Bieber hopped on ig to defend frank ocean but it was crickets when people was saying his wife looks like an ear LMAO — Nya (@ahnyab) April 18, 2023

The way that Justin Bieber won’t defend his wife but draws the line at Frank Ocean….. — ♡Zoëy♡ (@zoeylopezx) April 19, 2023

Justin Bieber will defend Frank Ocean before his wife #Coachella pic.twitter.com/YNqs3ZKDJc — Haechan's Heart (@FollowThatDude) April 18, 2023