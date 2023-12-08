Selena Gomez confirmed that she is dating record producer Benny Blanco. She also teased that new music is on the way.

Selena Gomez has a new man. The singer seemingly confirmed that she and record producer Benny Blanco are now an item.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” Gomez responded to Pop Crave's repost of a black and white photo of the couple.

Another fan was supportive of the relationship having her respond: “lol yeah and he's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts.”

However, she was not met with all nice comments congratulating her on her new boo.

She then responded to a fan writing, “Then why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end.”

“I don't understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don't feel free to say whatever you want,” she fired back at another fan. “But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [m]y life at all.”

Selena Gomez Teases New Music

In her announcement she also discreetly mentioned that she has new music coming soon.

“When is SG3 coming Sel??,” a fan asked referring to her next studio album as “SG3.”

The superstar responded, “in 2 months.”

The singer's last release was “Single Soon,” in back in August. She has already released three albums in her career, 2013's Stars Dance, 2015's Revival, and her latest project Rare in 2020. The singer is three-for-three when it comes down to No. 1 albums. All three of her studio albums have topped the Billboard 200.

Listen to “Single Soon” below to hold you over until Gomez releases her next project.