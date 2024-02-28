When last we saw the Wizards of Waverly Place, Selena Gomez' Alex Russo won the family's series-long sibling rivalry competition to claim the coveted title of “family wizard.” Gomez used her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last week to remind viewers that she's the GOAT of the Russo family wizards, and also tease a bit more about the Wizards of Waverly Place revival in the works at Disney.
Kimmel brought up the recently announced reboot and asked Gomez, “Will you be involved in that?”
To which Gomez responded, “It's gonna be really fun… I was excited to bring the characters back.”
She also explained to Kimmel, “It's not a reboot, it's going to be a different version.”
Kimmel used the set up to quip back, “Will there be wizards in it?” And Gomez responded, “Well, yeah!” Obvi, Jimmy!
“Yeah, ok, all right, I didn't know how different it would be,” Kimmel joked.
“I am the family wizard,” Gomez reminded him, to big audience applause.
Beyond that tidbit, a recent press release on the new Wizards of Waverly Place pilot elaborated on the plot line of the updated version: “After a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World.”
Disney Channel had success rebooting That's So Raven with the recent hit Raven's Home, and Wizards of Waverly Place is another natural tween staple primed for a fresh take, especially since it launched the career of Selena Gomez, who has gone on to become a massive global star.