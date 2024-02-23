Is it hot in here or is it Selena Gomez? The Texas native dropped a steamy new video to her song “Love On,” her latest single release. In the music video begins with a host of couples making out and the Gomez appears in a pink puffy dress holding a French bulldog.
“This doesn't have to be / Some sort of mathematical equation / Slip off your jeans, slide in the sheets / Screaming “yes” in quotations / Clock in, baby, get to work / Night shift, but with all the perks,” sings in the music video as she captivates the audience with her several sensual voice and fierce outfit changes.
The “Calm Down” singer's label Interscope describes the song as an “anthemic pop song, inspired by all the time Selena has spent in Paris last year. Throughout the lyrics, Gomez emphasizes the romance of the Parisian lifestyle and the thrill of sharing a new love.”
Selena Gomez Shares New Romance With Benny Blanco
Speaking of “new love” Gomez shared that she is now dating producer Benny Blanco.
“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” Gomez responded to Pop Crave's repost of a black and white photo of the couple.
Another fan was supportive of the relationship having her respond: “lol yeah and he's still better than anyone I've ever been with. Facts.”
However, she was not met with all nice comments congratulating her on her new boo.
She then responded to a fan writing, “Then why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. The end.”
“I don't understand. If you actually care about me. This is my happiest. If you don't feel free to say whatever you want,” she fired back at another fan. “But I will never allow your words to guide my life. Ever. I'm done. If you can't accept me at my happiest then don't be in [m]y life at all.”
However, her friends and family approve of their exciting union.
“Selena feels very at home and at ease with Benny,” the source told Entertainment Tonight. “Their friends, family, and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them.”
“Benny finds Selena to be brilliant beyond belief,” the source adds. “He thinks she is extremely talented, genuine, sweet and intelligent. He respects everything that she stands for and admires her ability to speak her personal truths and share what she’s gone through with the world.”
“Selena appreciates Benny’s intellect, overall passion in life, his art, dedication, and values,” the source continues. “He’s very respectful and meshes well with everyone in her inner circle.”
Watch the music video to “Love On” below: