Selena Gomez and David Henry have confirmed their involvement in the revival of the beloved Disney show 'Wizards of Waverly Place.'

Your favorite wizards are back. According to Deadline, Disney has ordered a pilot for Wizards of Waverly Place sequel. Selena Gomez, who played Alex Russo, and David Henrie who portrayed her older brother Justin Russo will be executive producers on the show. Gomez will be in the pilot episode while Henrie will remain a series regular as his character Justin Russo. Gomez and Henrie are the only returning casemates announced at this time. Deadline reports that Henrie will reprise his role alongside Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos.

“The Russos are excited to become a part of your family, once again, but we’ve grown. 2024, the year magic comes back!” Henrie wrote on Instagram with a photo of the script.

As for the premise, Justin is providing guidance for a young wizard Billie who has unremarkable powers. Billie will be played by Brown. Thiele will be Justin's oldest son Roman Russo with Gianopulos will portray Justin's wife, Giada.

As fans were commenting about the lack of the original castemates, Henrie provided some insight on how they will fit into the revival.

“We definitely plan on bringing back the original cast for the series order,” Henrie responded to a fan's Instagram comment.

Selena Gomez Responds To Sequel News

“After a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has left his wizard powers behind, opting for a normal, human life with his wife and two sons. But he gets a surprise when a powerful young wizard in need of training shows up at his door… and Justin must embrace his past to ensure the future of the Wizard World,” a press release reads.

The original series, which ran from 2007-2012. It also starred Jake T. Austin, Jennifer Stone, Maria Canals-Barrera and David DeLuise. It followed the Russo siblings Gomez, Henrie, and Austin navigating their magical powers while trying to blend into normal teenage life.

DeLuise, who played Gomez, Henrie, and Austin's father on the show commented on Henrie's Instagram “Reboot?”

Gomez shared her enthusiasm on Instagram writing, “So excited,” “We're back” and “Home again.” She currently stars in the Emmy-nominated Only Murders in the Building.

