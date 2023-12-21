The Ottawa Senators visit the Colorado Avalanche as we continue our NHL odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Ottawa Senators travel to the Mile High City to take on the Colorado Avalanche Thursday night. Below we will continue with our NHL odds series with a Senators-Avalanche prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Senators are 11-16-0 this season, and they have lost their last five games this season. That includes their first four games of this road trip. Ottawa's Tim Stutzle has 30 points on the season with 24 coming by assist. Brady Tkachuk leads the team with 14 goals this season while Drake Batherson and Josh Norris each have 10. In goal, the Senators allow 3.44 goals per game.

The Avalanche are 19-11-2 this season. However, they are coming off a loss against the Chicago Blackhawks. Nathan MacKinnon is second in the NHL in points this season with 48. He also has 34 assists this season, which is first in the NHL. Mikko Rantanen and Valeri Nichushkin lead the team with 15 goals each this season. In net, the Avalanche allow 3.06 goals per game.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Senators-Avalanche Odds

Ottawa Senators: +1.5 (-164)

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+136)

Over: 6.5 (-118)

Under: 6.5 (-104)

How to Watch Senators vs. Avalanche

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: TSN Direct, Altitude Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Senators Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ottawa needs to keep up offensively if they want to win this game. The Avalanche have the ability to make things get out of hand quickly, so Ottawa has to figure it out. The Senators score 3.33 goals per game, and they take over 30 shots per game. If they can find a way to score three goals or more, they should be able to cover this spread.

Ottawa has allowed less than four goals in 12 games this season. In those games, the Senators have a record of 10-2. It is not going to be easy, but if the Senators can hold the Avalanche to three goals or less, they will have a real chance to win. Anton Forsberg is expected to start in net, and he is not bad. He needs to be at the top of his game, but the Senators have a shot to win this game.

Why The Avalanche Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Avalanche are healthy, and they have a fantastic chance to put up some goals in this game. The Senators allow the seventh-most goals per game this season, and they have the third-lowest save percentage. The Avalanche score the third-most goals per game. Colorado just needs to put puck on net. If the Avalanche can control the puck and rip some shots, it would not be surprising to see them score four or five goals. Doing this will help them cover the spread.

Colorado is one of the better teams in net this season. Alexander Georgiev is expected to get the start in net and he is the better of the two goalies on the team. He allows 2.97 goals per game, so Ottawa is going to have a hard time scoring in this game.

Final Senators-Avalanche Prediction & Pick

I am not going to overthink this one. The Avalanche are the better team, and the Senators are on a losing streak. I am going to take the Avalanche to not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Senators-Avalanche Prediction & Pick: Avalanche -1.5 (+136), Over 6.5 (-118)