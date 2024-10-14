The Los Angeles Kings have playoff ambition for the 2024-25 season. However, they will certainly need to clean things up if Monday afternoon is any indication. Los Angeles scored seven goals in Ottawa but fell in overtime to Josh Norris and the Ottawa Senators by the score of 8-7.

Norris had a very impactful performance for Ottawa in this game. The 25-year-old Michigan native scored two goals — including the overtime winner — while adding an assist. Forward Zack MacEwen also pitched in with a two-goal night of his own in the win. After the game, Norris reacted to the sheer chaos seen on the ice between these two teams.

“That was fun,” Norris said, via NHL.com. “I don't think you get too many of those games. I think it was, whatever, 15 goals in one game, but you've got to take it as the game comes and sometimes that happens… We were resilient and hung in there.”

Senators teammate raves about Josh Norris

Josh Norris has struggled with injuries in recent years. In fact, Norris has lost an entire season of his career due to shoulder injuries. His Senators teammates know what he has gone through. To see him have the success he did in this game certainly brings joy to the Senators' locker room.

“Couldn't be happier for the guy,” Ottawa defenseman Thomas Chabot said, via NHL.com. “He's been through a lot the last couple of years and obviously as players you know how hard it is mentally for him. Just seeing him back to the old Josh Norris that we know, and he gets a chance and finds the back of the net. That's the guy that we all know and that's the guy that never lost confidence and trust in himself.”

Norris and the Senators successfully bounced back after a loss to the Montreal Canadiens in their previous game. Ottawa is hoping to continue the momentum moving forward. They could receive a boost if injured goaltender Linus Ullmark returns to the ice sometime soon.

The Kings drop to 1-0-2 on the season. This marks their second straight overtime loss after they fell to the Boston Bruins their last time out. Los Angeles has yet to play its first home game, and their home opener remains a ways away. The Kings continue a seven-game season-opening road trip on Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Senators, meanwhile, have a few days off this week. Ottawa continues a three-game homestand on Thursday, however. They welcome the New Jersey Devils to town that night before hosting the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday.