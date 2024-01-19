Shane Pinto will remain a Senator for another year.

Despite a betting-related suspension that is costing Ottawa Senators forward Shane Pinto 41 games of the campaign, the 23-year-old will spend at least another season in Canada's capital.

The Senators signed Pinto to a one-year contract worth an AAV of $775,000 on Friday, the team announced. The former second-round pick in the 2019 NHL Draft has appeared in 99 games for Ottawa over the last three seasons, scoring 21 goals and 43 points in the process.

Last season, the former University of North Dakota Fighting Hawk stepped up in Josh Norris' lengthy injury absence, scoring a career-high 20 goals and 35 points over a full 82-game slate.

“Perhaps the most understated part of his game was the massive leap he made in the face-off circle last year. The rookie centreman went from winning less than 40% of his face-off during the 17 games he played between the 2020-21 season and the 2021-22 season the winning 52.1% of his draws last season,” stated the official team release.

“With the growth Pinto has shown in his scoring ability, playmaking and in the face-off circle early in his career and his hunger to return to the ice, his return provides a real spark for the Senators and quite a bit of flexibility. When everyone is healthy Pinto will likely be the third line centre, allowing Ridly Greig to either anchor the fourth line giving it a boost or move to the wing within the top-nine.” Shane Pinto ready to put betting suspension behind him