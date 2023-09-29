The Ottawa Senators continue to round out their hockey operations department and hired perhaps their biggest name yet on Friday. Owner Michael Andlauer announced that Steve Staios will join the Senators as the franchise's president of hockey operations.

“I am so excited that Steve is joining me in Ottawa to lead our hockey operations,” Andlauer said via the Senators' website. “I have worked with Steve for many years and know first-hand that he will strengthen our team with his hockey acumen, attention to detail, commitment to excellence and enthusiasm for the game and its players. In hockey you can never accumulate too much talent. Having Steve and Pierre leading our hockey department gives us a formidable team.”

Staios spent last season with the Edmonton Oilers as a special advisor to the franchise's hockey operations. He previously spent time in the Toronto Maple Leafs player development department and was general manager of the Hamilton Bulldogs of the Ontario Hockey League from 2016-2022.

Staios played 16 seasons in the NHL as a defenseman, the majority of which came with the Oilers. He retired in 2012 after recording 220 points in 1,001 games.

The Senators failed to make the playoffs in each of the last six seasons, having last made the playoffs in 2017 when they lost in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final. Ottawa had its best season since that playoff run last season, recording 86 points.

Steve Staios is tasked with putting the right pieces together and returning the Senators to winning ways. Ottawa opens its season on the road against the Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 11.